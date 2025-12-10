ContestsEvents
Ja Rule Turns Up 50 Cent Feud With AI Images as Marlon Wayans Weighs In

It started with a post that looked like a joke, but the message behind it was serious. Ja Rule is once again poking the bear in his long-running feud with…

Kayla Morgan
Ja Rule, 50 Cent, Marlon Wayans
Photo by Mireya Acierto/ Derek White/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It started with a post that looked like a joke, but the message behind it was serious. Ja Rule is once again poking the bear in his long-running feud with 50 Cent, this time using artificial intelligence to stir the pot.

On Tuesday (Dec. 9), Ja shared an Instagram carousel filled with images showing 50 Cent alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs. The caption read, “I’m your karma chump… 🤣😈.” At first glance, the post appeared to be a mix of throwback moments and provocative edits. While the first image from a 2004 Universal Music Group Grammy Reception party was real, the rest appeared to be created with AI.

One of the fake images showed 50 and Diddy sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in a hot tub. That particular photo caught the attention of comedian and actor Marlon Wayans, who reshared it to his own Instagram account.

“Just for the record… Bro… let’s correct the narratives Curtis,” Wayans wrote. “Rub a dub dub. STOP 🛑🙉🙈🙊.”

Why Ja Rule Is Targeting 50 Cent Again

Ja Rule’s latest moves come after the release of 50 Cent’s new docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which debuted on Netflix on Dec. 2. Since its release, Ja has been openly calling out Fifty on social media.

“You rat, always have been, always will be a f------ RAT,” Ja tweeted last week. “Used car salesman suit wearing, field goal nose having, Herman Munster head a-- n----.”

Days later, he continued his criticism with another post: “Let's be real that n----dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc,” Ja tweeted. “Herman's a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence.”

Ja later clarified his stance, saying he is “not condoning Diddy's behavior” but rather “showcasing” Fifty’s actions.

After bringing up past allegations of abuse made against 50 Cent by his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, Ja also said he is interested in producing his own documentary about Fifty.

Marlon Wayans Enters the Conversation

Wayans did not stay on the sidelines for long. In a recent interview, he suggested that 50 Cent should be careful about karma. That comment sparked a back-and-forth between the two entertainers on Instagram.

“For the record i don’t condone any abuse of women period. Unlike some people who have a track record of domestic violence,” Wayans wrote in another Instagram post on Tuesday. “I got 5 sisters and a mother i honor. I rep US ALWAYS. Don’t let anyone create narratives … Marlon Lamont Wayans is an exceptional man. Good day Curtis…”

With AI images now part of the feud and more celebrities jumping into the discussion, the long-running war of words between Ja Rule and 50 Cent shows no signs of cooling down anytime soon.

