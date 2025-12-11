ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bath & Body Works Launches New Food Scented Candles

Yeah, you read that right! Bath & Body Works is taking things up a notch when it comes to your favorite candle scents. Now, they’re mixing some of your favorite…

Randi Moultrie

Products are displayed at a Bath & Body Works store on June 12, 2024 in Hayward, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Yeah, you read that right! Bath & Body Works is taking things up a notch when it comes to your favorite candle scents. Now, they're mixing some of your favorite foods and making a candle out of them. Keeping food lovers in mind, you can now shop and have your home smelling like two of your favorite meals. Pizza and ranch or chips and salsa.

Last week, the popular brand celebrated its 14th annual "Candle Day" that featured 3-wick candles marked at just $9.95 for one weekend only. In a press release for the annual celebration, they said, “It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event— a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles, crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”  

Bath & Body Works Food Scents

Also part of the press release, Bath & Body Works noted some new "Perfect Pairings" scented candles. The Perfect Pairings line features fun and expected food pairings now in a candle scent option. The candle scents include:

  • Coffee and Donuts
  • Chips and Salsa
  • Pizza and Ranch
  • Popcorn and Slushie

They also have new "Sundae Funday" candles that feature scents from your favorite sweet treats. They include:

  • Neopolitan Ice Cream
  • Gummy Candies
  • Glazed Cherries
  • Butterscotch Swirl
  • Sugared Waffle Cone
  • Hot Fudge Drizzle

Candle Day may be over, but these new scents are here to stay. For now, at least. If you're interested in your home smelling like something new and tasty, you may want to start with these new options. YUM! Visit Bath & Body Works' website for more information.

Loading TikTok...
Shopping
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Kingsford is Bringing Holiday Cheer to the Grill
Human InterestKingsford is Bringing Holiday Cheer to the GrillRandi Moultrie
Anthony Field, Emma Watkins, Lachlan Gillespie and Simon Pryce of The Wiggles perform on stage during a live-streaming event at the Sydney Opera House on June 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Human InterestKids Music Gets Its Spotlight With a Holiday HBO ReleaseKayla Morgan
The Most Festive Holiday Restaurants in America
Human InterestThe Most Festive Holiday Restaurants in AmericaRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect