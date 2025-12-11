Bath & Body Works Launches New Food Scented Candles

Yeah, you read that right! Bath & Body Works is taking things up a notch when it comes to your favorite candle scents. Now, they're mixing some of your favorite foods and making a candle out of them. Keeping food lovers in mind, you can now shop and have your home smelling like two of your favorite meals. Pizza and ranch or chips and salsa.

Last week, the popular brand celebrated its 14th annual "Candle Day" that featured 3-wick candles marked at just $9.95 for one weekend only. In a press release for the annual celebration, they said, “It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event— a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles, crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”

Bath & Body Works Food Scents

Also part of the press release, Bath & Body Works noted some new "Perfect Pairings" scented candles. The Perfect Pairings line features fun and expected food pairings now in a candle scent option. The candle scents include:

Coffee and Donuts

Chips and Salsa

Pizza and Ranch

Popcorn and Slushie

They also have new "Sundae Funday" candles that feature scents from your favorite sweet treats. They include:

Neopolitan Ice Cream

Gummy Candies

Glazed Cherries

Butterscotch Swirl

Sugared Waffle Cone

Hot Fudge Drizzle