Drake Leads All Artists with the Most RIAA Certifications in 2025

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
Drake managed to glide through 2025 like someone who refuses to let drama slow down his playlist. While the debates raged online, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) dropped some numbers that showed exactly how strong his year really was.

A Flood of New Certifications

On Thursday (Dec. 11), the RIAA released its year-end rundown, and Drake topped all artists with eight newly certified titles. His upcoming Iceman album is already building anticipation, but his 2025 wins prove he didn’t need a new release to stay dominant.

Among those wins was “Nokia,” which stood out as one of the rare multi-platinum singles of the year. That alone would make for a solid run, but Drake didn’t stop there.

A Big Win with PARTYNEXTDOOR

His joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, first released in February, kept popping up everywhere throughout the year. Complex even highlighted it as one of 2025’s best albums. The project pushed past one million units, earning a Platinum certification.

Six songs from the album hit Gold status, each moving more than 500,000 units. Those tracks are:

  • “CN TOWER”
  • “SOMETHING ABOUT YOU”
  • “SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN”
  • “GIMME A HUG”
  • “DIE TRYING”
  • “SOMEBODY LOVES ME”

Not bad for a project fans originally thought would just be a fun side release.

Other Artists Making Waves

While Drake led the pack, he wasn’t alone in hitting impressive milestones. Taylor Swift stayed firmly in superstar mode thanks to her twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has been certified five-times Platinum. Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Tyler, The Creator, and Mariah the Scientist also earned major 2025 certifications.

With OVO Sound and Republic Records scoring the most certified titles this year, the numbers make one thing clear. Even with the headlines focused on battles and beefs, Drake spent 2025 doing what he’s always done best, turning music into moments and moments into milestones.

