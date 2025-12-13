This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 13
Dec. 13 holds immense significance in the history of hip-hop and R&B. On this date, Beyoncé caught everyone by surprise by releasing her self-titled album with no advance notice. Renowned…
Dec. 13 holds immense significance in the history of hip-hop and R&B. On this date, Beyoncé caught everyone by surprise by releasing her self-titled album with no advance notice. Renowned composer Carole King won a prestigious award, and Broadcast Music, Inc. announced the most popular songs of the century. Below are other historical moments and events that occurred on this day in hip-hop and R&B.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Dec. 13 saw the release of several landmark albums across hip-hop and R&B:
- 2002: Eight months after his mother's death, Nas unleashed his sixth studio album, God's Son. Certified Platinum, the album featured the singles "Made You Look," "I Can," and "Get Down," and scored No. 12 on the Billboard 200. The album release came on a Friday to prevent bootlegging.
- 2005: Snoop Dogg released the compilation album Welcome to tha Chuuch: Da Album. The 13-track album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.
- 2005: YoungBloodZ released their third studio album, Ev'rybody Know Me, which charted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums. It featured guest appearances from Akon, Young Buck, and T-Boz, among others.
- 2013: Beyoncé released her fifth studio album, Beyoncé. The visual album came as a surprise to many fans since its release didn't have a prior announcement. It immediately scored No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the singer's fifth consecutive chart-topping album.
- 2024: Snoop Dogg released his twentieth studio album, Missionary. It moved 38,000 units in sales within the first week and debuted at No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
This date marked the achievement of significant cultural milestones:
- 1999: BMI announced the Top 100 Songs of the Century. The list included the most played songs on American television and radio, such as the R&B songs "You Send Me" by Sam Cooke and "Sunny" by Bobby Hebb.
- 2012: Carole King received The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for her lifetime contributions to the recording industry. She was the first woman composer to win the award.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Dec. 13 has seen different hip-hop and R&B acts entertain their fans with mind-blowing performances:
- 2011: The Jacksons performed live at the Michael Jackson Tribute Concert held at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
- 2024: Future, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti headlined the ninth edition of the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry experienced several changes and challenges on Dec. 13:
- 2019: Killah Dre was charged with capital murder after he ran over and killed a policewoman following a traffic stop.
- 2022: Grand Daddy I.U. of the Juice Crew died in his sleep, aged 54.
From new album releases and cultural milestones to notable recordings and live performances, Dec. 13 remains a historic date in hip-hop and R&B.