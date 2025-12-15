50 Cent Wants Eminem on the ‘Street Fighter’ Soundtrack

50 Cent wants Eminem to return as a collaborator, this time by creating new music for the upcoming Street Fighter movie soundtrack.

The rapper and entertainment mogul recently revealed that he hopes Eminem will contribute to the film, where 50 Cent is set to portray the iconic boxer Balrog. Over the weekend, he shared the idea publicly on Instagram, writing, “I’m gonna get @eminem on deck to make some music for this movie Street Fighter," he wrote. "New music on the way!”

There has been no official confirmation that Eminem is involved, but the idea feels believable given their long history together. Both artists rose to prominence under Dr. Dre’s Aftermath banner and have collaborated on multiple records over the years. Because of that shared background, fans were quick to treat the suggestion as more than wishful thinking.

Ja Rule Reacts to Balrog Look

In a separate moment that grabbed attention, Ja Rule took a shot at 50 Cent after images from the Street Fighter teaser trailer began circulating online. The longtime rival reacted to a screenshot of 50 Cent in character as Balrog by posting on X, writing, "This 🥷🏾 look crazy… 🤣 #NoFiddy #bullfrog 😭." The post quickly spread, pulling in hundreds of thousands of views.

The image Ja Rule shared comes from a sneak peek of the film and shows 50 Cent wearing heavy chains, a sharply lined haircut, and a glossy, futuristic jacket under blue lighting. His stern expression matches the intimidating tone of the character. Fans can spot the brief shot around the 0:03 mark of the teaser.

Stepping Into a Classic Villain

50 Cent has been cast as Balrog, the corrupt boxer from Capcom’s Street Fighter franchise. Known for his brute strength, scowling demeanor, and ties to the villainous Shadaloo organization, Balrog has long been a fan-favorite character. His aggressive presence fits squarely within 50 Cent’s tough on-screen persona.

50 Cent previously confirmed his role in the film, sparking excitement among fans of both hip-hop and the long-running video game series. His involvement has helped build early buzz around the project.

A New Chapter for Street Fighter

The new Street Fighter movie is being developed by Legendary Entertainment, which now holds the film and television rights to the franchise. The studio plans to relaunch the series following several live-action and animated adaptations, including the 1994 Street Fighter film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.