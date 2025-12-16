Ty Dolla $ign Releases ‘TYCOON’ Album, Premieres ‘Still Free TC’ Documentary

Ty Dolla $ign teams with producer Disco Lines for a new version of "DON'T KILL THE PARTY," adding high-energy features from Shoreline Mafia, Quavo, and Juicy J. The updated track arrives through Atlantic Records as momentum builds around Ty's latest era and the release of his new album, TYCOON.

TYCOON not only exists as an album, but represents a new aspect of Ty Dolla $ign's journey from being an award-winning producer to being a multi-platinum selling artist and a music executive. Ty is also the owner of EZMNY Records and is expanding his industry reach while developing a creator ethos driven by determination, drive, and creativity. The project marks his fourth solo studio release in five years.

The album features an extensive list of collaborators, including A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Leon Thomas, Chloe Bailey, Destroy Lonely, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid, Tory Lanez, and 2 Chainz. Recent singles "WIT IT" featuring Chloe and "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE" featuring Kodak Black and YG have generated strong attention, alongside standout tracks like "ALL IN" and the emotional closer "I WISH."

Earlier this year, Ty premiered his documentary Still Free TC at the Tribeca Film Festival. This documentary provides insight into both Ty's creative journey and personal path to the release of his debut album, Free TC, and the impact of others on his life at all stages, leading up to the anniversary of this ongoing musical project. Ty has made a huge contribution to the music industry and was honored in 2025 as a Power Player by Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop and as a Hitmaker by Variety, in addition to working with Leon Thomas, thereby solidifying his legacy as a forward-thinking artist and creator within the modern music realm.

These honors reflect not only his artistic output but also his role as a creative leader and collaborator. “This album is for everyone that has dreams and goals,” Ty says. “For everyone who goes to a job every day and works their ass off, but knows they have way more to offer to the world. Put yourself out there and do it. Take that leap of faith. Push yourself outside of what's comfortable. Dream big and believe in yourself. TYCOON is a state of mind.”