Rick Ross Announces New Book Inspired by Soul Searching Road Trip

Rick Ross at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
When Rick Ross is not commanding a beat or running a business, he is asking the same questions many people do. What’s next? What still inspires me? And how do I keep growing when I have already “made it”?

Those questions sit at the heart of Ross’ upcoming book, The Renaissance of a Boss, which PEOPLE previewed. Nearly two decades after releasing his debut single “Hustlin,’” the 49 year old rapper is looking inward instead of chasing another chart topping hit.

A New Chapter for a Hip Hop Boss

After years of success in music, business, and building his Maybach Music Group label, Ross admits he hit a creative wall. Nearing his 50s, the rapper turned entrepreneur felt stuck after spending decades cementing his legacy.

That feeling pushed him to do something unexpected. He got in the car and hit the open road.

“After several false starts — including a failed attempt at climbing Mount Kilimanjaro — Ross hits the open road in search of answers to life’s big questions,” the book's official synopsis reads, as reported by PEOPLE. “The epic journey takes Ross to Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo and ultimately a Native American sweat lodge ceremony in Santa Fe.”

The road trip becomes both a physical journey and a mental reset, giving Ross space to reflect on his past and imagine what comes next.

More Than a Memoir

The Renaissance of a Boss is Ross’ third book, following Hurricanes: A Memoir and The Perfect Day to Boss Up. This time, he blends storytelling with practical advice.

The book dives into his creative process, lessons on how to “bounce back from flops,” and behind the scenes stories about working with Dr. Dre, Bruno Mars, and even Bill Murray. Ross also shares the daily habits and rituals that helped him grow from rapper to global businessman.

“This isn’t just a book; it’s a manual for greatness,” Ross teases in a statement to PEOPLE. “I’m cutting out the noise and showing you that when you execute with precision, success is too easy.”

When to Read It

The Renaissance of a Boss will hit shelves in May 2026 and is available for preorder now wherever books are sold. For fans and dreamers alike, Rick Ross’ latest chapter proves that even legends need time to rediscover their spark.

