Wiz Khalifa Gets 9 Month Jail Sentence in Romania on Drug Possession Charges

Sometimes a concert moment meant to hype a crowd can lead to consequences far beyond the stage. For Wiz Khalifa, a summer festival performance in Romania has now turned into a serious legal setback.

More than a year after his arrest, the rapper has been sentenced to nine months in a Romanian jail following a drug possession conviction, the Associated Press reported, citing Romania’s national news agency, Agerpres.

What happened at the festival

Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz was headlining the “Beach, Please!” festival in Costinesti, Romania, in July 2024. Authorities say he had more than 18 grams of cannabis in his possession and consumed some of it while on stage, according to a report from PEOPLE.

The incident quickly drew attention, especially because Romania has strict drug laws. Khalifa was arrested and later charged with illegal drug possession.

Court increases the punishment

On Thursday, Dec. 18, the Constanta Court of Appeal handed down the nine-month sentence after convicting Khalifa of “possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption,” according to the AP, citing Agerpress.

The decision is final, Agerpress reported. It also marked a major shift from an earlier ruling. In April 2025, a lower court in Constanta County issued Khalifa a criminal fine of 3,600 lei, about $830, for “illegal possession of dangerous drugs.”

Prosecutors appealed that decision and pushed for a harsher penalty, which the appeals court ultimately approved.

Judges say message mattered

According to ABC Audio, the judges explained their reasoning in a written statement, saying the sentence was meant to set an example. They argued that the “Black and Yellow” hitmaker represents ostentatious conduct that significantly amplifies the social danger of the offence.”

The judges added that he “transmitted to the general public a message of normalisation of illegal conduct, tacitly encouraging tolerance of, and implicitly the consumption of, drugs among young people.”

In their view, the issue went beyond personal use and crossed into public influence.

Khalifa responds

Shortly after his July 2024 performance, Khalifa addressed the situation on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said he never intended to offend the country or its people.

“Last nights show was amazing,” Khalifa wrote. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

What happens next

Because Khalifa is a U.S. citizen and does not live in Romania, it remains unclear whether Romanian authorities will seek an extradition request.