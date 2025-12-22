This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 22

Dec. 22 is an unforgettable date for many R&B and hip-hop fans, and deservedly so. DaBaby was born on this date in 1991. He initially garnered mainstream attention with his debut album, Baby on Baby, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned his first U.S. top 10 hit, "Suge," which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. His second album, Kirk, was released the same year and debuted atop the Billboard 200, earning him his first U.S. No. 1 album.

DaBaby shares a birthday with Latto, born in 1998. She's best known for her 2021 smash hit "Big Energy," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists have dropped groundbreaking records on this day over the years:

1992: Heavy D & the Boyz released their fourth album, Blue Funk, through Uptown Records. Featuring the singles "Truthful" and "Who's the Man?," it peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1993 for selling half a million units in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

This day has been the backdrop to a number of culture-defining moments in the industry:

1995: The Forest Whitaker-directed romantic comedy film, Waiting to Exhale, starring Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett, opened at the box office. It would be Houston's second big screen performance following her 1992 debut in The Bodyguard.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Several notable industry figures sadly died on this day:

2022: GRAMMY-winning songwriter and producer Thom Bell passed away at the age of 79 following a long illness. One of the most prolific R&B songwriters and producers of all time, he wrote and produced hits for seminal '70s groups, including The Spinners, The Stylistics, and The Delfonics.

