Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Fanatics for $1 Million Giveaway and Winter Clothing Donation

Megan Thee Stallion has joined Fanatics Sportsbook for Thee Million Dollar FanCash Drop. This new venture between hit musician Megan Thee Stallion brings together all three areas of music and…

Jennifer Eggleston
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has joined Fanatics Sportsbook for Thee Million Dollar FanCash Drop. This new venture between hit musician Megan Thee Stallion brings together all three areas of music and culture, sports betting, and a strong focus on charitable efforts and on empowering women in organizations that men have traditionally dominated. The collaboration offers up to $1 million in FanCash prizes via social media and other platforms to engage with Megan Thee Stallion's fans, connecting fan engagement with community impact through charitable donations.

For the initiative, the Fanatics Foundation is partnering with the Pete and Thomas Foundation to supply winter clothing to those in need in the affected communities. Megan's deep-rooted dedication to making a meaningful giveback a priority in every significant partnership is reflected in the donation.

"It's special to work with a brand that shares your passion for giving back and cares about the community. I'm proud that the Fanatics Foundation came through and donated winter apparel as part of our community outreach," shared Megan Thee Stallion.

She added, "Many of us take basic items like warm, comfortable clothing for granted, but vulnerable communities are struggling to stay protected during this time of year. This donation from Fanatics comes at the right time, allowing our foundation to support families and individuals in need and help them withstand the winter weather."

"My goal is for the foundation to continue expanding its impact in communities worldwide. For me, it's all about impact — we want to use our resources to uplift as many people as possible, put smiles on their faces and make the world a better place," added Stallion.

The Pete and Thomas Foundation, named in honor of her late parents, supports education, housing, health, and essential services for women, children, seniors, and underserved communities. The foundation recently hosted a high-profile gala that raised more than $1.2 million, continuing the momentum toward global expansion and marking the upcoming fourth anniversary of its 2026 launch.

In Houston, the foundation has already delivered Christmas gifts and snacks to approximately 1,450 senior citizens and paid off holiday layaway balances for 65 families. Beyond philanthropy, Megan continues to share insights into her disciplined workout routine, her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, and her focus on spending the holidays with loved ones.

Megan is a devoted sports enthusiast and has high hopes for the Houston Texans' playoff chances and possible Super Bowl qualifiers, so it is easy to see how the campaign shows the capabilities of cultural influence, sports fandom, and strategic brand partnerships in producing tangibly measurable community results; it helps show that giving back to the community is fundamental and part of Megan Thee Stallion's brand and vision.

