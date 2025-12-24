Ciara Plans 2026 Tour After TikTok Awards Performance

Ciara wants to tour in 2026. She shared this news during an interview at the TikTok Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

The 40-year-old performer hasn't done a big headlining tour since 2015, more than ten years ago.

"Oh my gosh, 2026, man. I'm manifesting more joy, more music, more success, you know what I'm saying?" the singer said, according to People magazine. "More zeros, you know what I'm saying? All that good stuff. I'm manifesting all the good things, okay? And [a] tour. Yeah, I'm excited."

Ciara put out her eighth studio album, CiCi, in August, which followed 2019's Beauty Marks. She dropped the new album during a Red Lobster premiere party in Times Square, which brought fans together for a big celebration.

A new generation has discovered her catalog on TikTok. Her tracks sparked viral dance challenges, like the "Ecstasy chair" challenge and the "Low" challenge.

"I have been very fortunate that pretty much all of my songs have, you know, rang really loud throughout the years," she said to People magazine. "They've actually been a lot of the trending songs [on TikTok] over the past years, which has been a blessing — and it keeps me young, which I love."

Young teenagers continue to discover her 2006 track "Get Up" for the first time. This makes her smile. "I'm like, 'Where you've been at?'" she joked. "But you know, those moments actually, they make me smile so big because I feel like it helps me to stay connected as an artist."