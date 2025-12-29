HOT 96.9 Ticket Takeover

It's a new year, so it's time for a new you! And this "new you" needs to go to more concerts!!

HOT 96.9's got you covered with FREE concerts tickets. Listen starting Monday, January 5th to Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa and Leroy for your first shot at tickets! The winning happens at 8:05am, 10:05am, 12:05pm, 3:05pm and 5:05pm. When you hear the special code word, enter it below within 20 minutes for your chance to win tickets to one of these big shows -

Doja Cat at the Garden

Miguel at the MGM Music Hall

Keyshia Cole at the MGM Music Hall

Cardi B at the Garden

Remember, the more code words you enter the more chances you have to win!