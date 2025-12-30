Highly Anticipated Movies Coming Out in 2026

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 10: Michael Jackson performs on stage during is “HIStory” world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

New year, new movies, and we cannot wait! From comedies to thrillers to documentaries, there are so many highly anticipated movies hitting the big screen in 2026. Whether it's one you have been waiting on or one you didn't know about, they are a must-see! Why not add going to the movies monthly as a 2026 resolution, so you catch all of the best movies this year?

Check out the list below of a few movies that are making their way to the big screen in 2026.

The Rip

Coming to theaters January 16, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back together again! This action thriller is about a group of Miami cops who discover millions in hidden cash. What will they do?

Send Help

This dark, comedic thriller is coming to theaters on January 30. Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien star as a worker and boss forced to navigate their tensions after surviving a plane crash on a deserted island.

Wuthering Heights

The adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel, "The Greatest Love Story of All Time," will hit theaters on February 13. This version will star Margot Robbie in this escalation of abuse and trauma.

Scream 7

Ghostface is back again with the 7th installment of the film. This one will feature the original Scream queen, Neve Campbell. Some new faces and old faces, but Ghostface continues.

Michael

One of the most anticipated biopics will hit theaters on April 24. Learn more about the story of Michael Jackson and all that went into becoming the King of Pop.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

For the girls who loved the original, they're back at it again on May 1. 20 years later, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back together again!

Toy Story 5

Get the family together to continue the love for Toy Story on June 19. The movie has been described as "Toy meets Tech" as the movie introduces a new threat, the Lilypad, a frog-like tablet.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

On July 31, the first in a new trilogy of Spider-Man will hit theaters, led by Tom Holland. Get reintroduced to some past villains and see how Spidey handles things.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping