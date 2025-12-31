This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: December 31

Dec. 31 brought good tidings for hip-hop and R&B fans. Rihanna made a dazzling debut on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, showcasing her powerful vocals and undeniable talent. Joey McIntyre, a member of the New Kids On The Block, was born on this date in 1972. Years later, he'd become the R&B-influenced boy band's youngest member. Check out other significant hip-hop and R&B events that made the headlines on Dec. 31.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dec. 31 witnessed multiple artists release new albums to elevate the celebratory mood, including:

MCA Records released Juice, the soundtrack album to the crime-thriller film of the same name, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album featured top hip-hop luminaries, such as Rakim, Naughty by Nature, EPMD, and Ant Banks. 2021: In a gallant strategy to disrupt the industry, Papoose dropped December, his 12th EP in the same calendar year. The rapper tried to prove that it's possible to produce new music without signing to traditional record labels.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural moments in the hip-hop and R&B scene occurred on this date:

The TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve premiered on NBC. Top hip-hop and R&B artists have featured on the show over the years, making it a long-running holiday tradition. 2023: The Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Art concluded The Pillars: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop exhibit with an art installation to commemorate hip-hop history.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Dec. 31 saw some of the most memorable end-of-year parties with live performances from celebrated hip-hop and R&B acts, including:

Ja Rule and Ashanti returned to the stage in New York City's Times Square and delivered an infectious performance of their nostalgic hits "Always On Time" and "Mesmerize." 2022: Usher shut down CNN's New Year's Eve Live party with a pulsating performance of his popular song "Yeah!," which streamed from his Las Vegas residence.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Despite the joy and festivity, Dec. 31 had a few sad moments in hip-hop and R&B history, such as:

Earl Gaines Jr., who had the popular single "It's Love Baby (24 Hours A Day)," died of health complications at age 74. His declining health forced him to cancel several European shows before his demise. 2015: Natalie Cole, best known for the songs "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" and "Miss You Like Crazy," died of congestive heart failure at age 65. She won nine GRAMMY awards during her illustrious music career.