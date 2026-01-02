Big Sean Discusses Career-Spanning Collaborations in New Billboard Feature

Big Sean reflects on both collaboration and self-motivation as two pivotal influences throughout each step of his journey. He discusses with Billboard several highlights from an overall body of work that combines elements from different musical genres. His versatility-first approach has allowed him to excel at both preserving the integrity of his craft and achieving visibility to the public at large.

“I take pride in being able to collab with Gucci Mane, Eminem, Young Thug, Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris, and still feel completely natural,” Sean tells Billboard. “None of it ever feels forced, or else I wouldn't do it. It's always been about respecting the music and trusting the process.”

Sean emphasizes personal connections with mentors and peers, including Bun B and UGK, as well as newer-generation artists like Playboi Carti. He describes genuine collaboration as a space where mutual respect can push artists to new creative levels, noting that inspiring others to rewrite verses has become one of the most rewarding aspects of his journey.

“Early in my career, it was always a dream to work with Nas, Eminem, Jay-Z, Ye, and Wayne,” Sean says. “I've been fortunate enough to check most of those off — some more than once. One of the biggest compliments is when I motivate someone I look up to to rewrite their verse. That's happened a lot, and I never expected it. I just loved knowing I pushed the music forward.”

Among landmark moments, Sean highlights "CLIQUE" with Kanye West and Jay-Z as career-defining, recalling how multiple verses were cut to secure his place on the record. “‘Clique' is very special to me — not because it's just Hov and Ye, but because there were eight other verses on the song, and they all got taken off. We don't gotta talk about who got taken off, but it was just an honor for [Ye] and Hov to say I gotta stay on it.

In 2025, Sean highlighted some of his favorite collaborations, including Dave East's "Man in the Mirror" for its authenticity about family, Drake's "All Me" as a turning point for him, and Eminem's "Detroit vs Everybody" for its dream studio environment.