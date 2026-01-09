Brandy, Kirk Franklin, Pharrell Williams to Receive Honors at Recording Academy Ceremony

The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective has announced its next slate of honorees for the Recording Academy Honors, recognizing Black music creators whose artistry and cultural impact have shaped the global music industry and advancing the Collective's mission to amplify Black voices within the Academy.

Brandy will receive the Black Music Icon Award at the fourth annual Recording Academy Honors on Jan. 29 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, held ahead of the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. Often referred to as the Vocal Bible of R&B, Brandy is being recognized for her enduring influence on contemporary music and vocal performance.

"So grateful and truly humbled to receive the Recording Academy's Black Music Icon Award. This honor means more than words — standing on the shoulders of those who paved the way, and celebrating the legacy, resilience, and brilliance of Black music," Brandy shared to Instagram. "Thank you to the Recording Academy for seeing me, supporting me, and honoring the journey."

Kirk Franklin will also be honored with the Black Music Icon Award for his artistry and impact in shaping Black music. His recognition was originally slated for 2025 but was delayed to 2026 following adjustments to GRAMMY Week programming in response to the Los Angeles wildfire, which postponed the 2025 gala.

Pharrell Williams will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, recognizing his musical achievements, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and worldwide influence across music, fashion, and culture.

"Pharrell, Brandy, and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft. Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention, and shapes culture. Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists around the world. I'm thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music's brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry," said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.