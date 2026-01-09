ContestsEvents
Score Your Tickets To The Bruins

The Bruins are taking on the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night at the TD Garden and HOT 96.9 wants you to be there for all the hard-hitting action!

The Bruins are taking on the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night at the TD Garden and HOT 96.9 wants you to be there for all the hard-hitting action!

Want to win your way into the Garden?! Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa and Leroy have your hockey hook-up! Listen Tuesday morning in the 9am hour for the special cue to call. When you hear, be caller #10 to 833-973-0969 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the game!!

Select tickets are still available, but they won’t last long. Visit bostonbruins.com/tickets to grab your seat and be there when the Bruins take on the Blues.

Bruins vs. Red Wings. Tuesday, January 13th at 7:30 PM. TD Garden. Be part of it.

