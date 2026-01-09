This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 9

Jan. 9 holds special significance for hip-hop and R&B fans. Alabama rapper Flo Milli was born on this day in 2000. She came to mainstream attention in the late 2010s following the success of her singles "Beef FloMix" (2018) and "In the Party" (2019). Both songs featured on her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? (2020), which peaked at No. 78 on the Billboard 200.

She shares a birthday with Kenneth Kelly, who was born on Jan. 9, 1941. He was a founding member of the R&B/Soul group The Manhattans, best known for their 1976 international hit "Kiss and Say Goodbye." The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and the Billboard R&B chart for a week. It also charted at No. 1 in the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Belgium.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Jan. 9 marks the release of some iconic records:

2007: Ultramagnetic MCs dropped their fourth album, The Best Kept Secret. It was their first official album in 14 years, following a long hiatus, during which the members pursued solo careers.

Ultramagnetic MCs dropped their fourth album, The Best Kept Secret. It was their first official album in 14 years, following a long hiatus, during which the members pursued solo careers. 2015: B-Tight from the German rap group Aggro Berlin released his fifth solo album, Retro. Featuring hits such as "Nummer einz," "Krasse Männer," and "Feuerkugeln," it debuted at No. 8 on the German charts.

Cultural Milestones

Noteworthy cultural moments that occurred on Jan. 9 included:

1988: Whitney Houston's single "So Emotional" began a one-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, marking her sixth consecutive No. 1. This achievement put her on par with The Beatles and the Bee Gees for the most consecutive No. 1 singles on the chart at the time.

Whitney Houston's single "So Emotional" began a one-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, marking her sixth consecutive No. 1. This achievement put her on par with The Beatles and the Bee Gees for the most consecutive No. 1 singles on the chart at the time. 1999: DMX's second album, Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 just seven months after his debut, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, topped the chart. It stayed at the peak position for three weeks before Britney Spears' debut album, …Baby One More Time, edged it out.

DMX's second album, Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 just seven months after his debut, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, topped the chart. It stayed at the peak position for three weeks before Britney Spears' debut album, …Baby One More Time, edged it out. 2003: MC Hammer starred in the inaugural season of the WB reality series, The Surreal Life. The show brought together several former A-list celebrities and recorded them while they lived together in a Hollywood Hills mansion for two weeks.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry sustained major losses on Jan. 9:

2013: Up-and-coming Chicago rapper Johnny Boy Da Prince died at the age of 23.

Up-and-coming Chicago rapper Johnny Boy Da Prince died at the age of 23. 2020: Jerome Cosey, known as 5th Ward Weebie, died at the age of 42 following an illness. The rapper was a pioneer of New Orleans' bounce music who helped define the genre with hits such as "Let Me Find Out" and "F**k Katrina." He also collaborated with various industry heavyweights to make the genre mainstream, notably with Drake on "Nice for What" and with Lil Wayne on "Bend It Ova."