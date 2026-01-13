Judge Tosses Chris Brown Lawsuit Over Documentary

ContestsEvents
Chris Brown performs as part of his "Under The Influence" Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin
Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

A judge has thrown out Chris Brown’s lawsuit over Chris Brown: A History of Violence, a 2024 Investigation Discovery documentary that explored domestic and sexual abuse allegations against the R&B star. The ruling says the network did its homework and played fair.

According to Billboard, the court dismissed Brown’s $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros Discovery and Ample Entertainment, the company that produced the documentary.

Why Chris Brown Sued

Brown filed the lawsuit nearly a year ago, claiming the documentary was “full of lies and deception.” A major focus of his complaint was the film’s attention on a woman who alleged that Brown raped her on a yacht owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2020.

Brown has strongly denied the accusation. He argued the claim was false and pointed to what he described as inconsistencies in the woman’s story, her past behavior, and her decision to conceal certain text messages after reporting the incident to Miami police.

The Judge’s Ruling

In an order issued Monday, Judge Colin Leis said Investigation Discovery handled the story responsibly and included both sides.

“The court has personally viewed the entire documentary. The documentary recites most of the inconsistencies plaintiff notes, including the existence of the text messages,” the judge wrote.

“Media defendants thus presented a ‘fair and true’ report of statements and the judicial record and proceedings.”

Because of that, the judge ruled that the documentary met journalistic standards and did not defame Brown.

Comment That Also Survived

Judge Leis also rejected Brown’s argument that the documentary defamed him by including an interview with culture writer Scaachi Koul, who said the singer had a “predisposition for punching women in the face.”

As the judge noted, Brown “has admitted to punching the singer Rihanna.”

What Happens Now

While the lawsuit once carried a massive price tag, the court made clear it had no legal weight. With the case dismissed, the documentary remains intact, and the ruling closes the door on Brown’s claims. Billboard first reported the story.

