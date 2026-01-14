Method Man Was Shocked to Hear Himself on 2Pac’s Final Album

Sometimes hip-hop history is made by accident. One minute you are recording verses with friends, the next your voice is blasting from radios across New York. That is exactly what happened to Method Man when he realized one of his old verses had landed on 2Pac’s final album.

On the Tuesday (Jan. 13) episode of The Pivot, the Wu-Tang Clan star shared the story behind his verse on the original version of “Got My Mind Made Up.” According to Method Man, he had no idea the track would become part of All Eyez on Me, one of the most famous rap albums of all time.

A Song With a Different Plan

Method Man explained that the song was never meant to be a 2Pac record in the first place. It was originally intended as a collaboration with West Coast group The Dogg Pound.

“We didn't know it was going to be a 2Pac record,” Method Man said, adding that he had a great relationship with Snoop Dogg and the Dogg Pound.

At first, he described how the song came together as “weird,” before walking that statement back and explaining the situation more clearly. At the time, it was just another studio session with familiar faces.

A Studio Full of Stars

Method Man recalled recording his verse alongside Redman and Inspectah Deck at the home of Dogg Pound member Daz Dillinger. The session also included Lady of Rage, who originally had a verse on the song.

Method added that Lady of Rage’s verse would later be replaced by 2Pac’s, something he did not know until much later.

“The whole thing with 2Pac coming home and all that and he's making his album and all that. We forgot about the record,” Method added, referring to the late rapper being released from jail in 1995. “I personally forgot all about the record and then he dropped and they were playing it on New York radio.”

That moment was when it finally clicked. A song he had completely moved on from was suddenly everywhere.

No Hard Feelings

Despite the surprise, Method Man said he was not upset about being left out of the loop. He made it clear that he respected 2Pac and enjoyed his music.

The situation was also sensitive because of Method Man’s friendship with The Notorious B.I.G., whose rivalry with 2Pac later became one of hip-hop’s most tragic chapters.

“But then there's the the relationship I had with Big. Me and Big was cool. And Big was such a cool mother---er, [he] never even mentioned that s---,” Method Man added, referring to the late Notorious B.I.G. “I never even said nothing about it.”

According to Method Man, Biggie understood that it was all business and art, not personal drama.

Just Music in the End

Method Man explained that he and Biggie crossed paths many times after the song’s release, and there was never tension over it.

“Seen him many times after that record and all that because he knew it was just music. At that point in time, nobody knew what the process was that me and Redman did that song for a Dogg Pound album, but it was submitted for 2Pac's album and he put his verse in and the rest is history.”