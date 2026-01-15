J. Cole Rewinds His Life in Powerful ‘Disc 2 Track 2’ Video

J. Cole is officially stepping into what he calls his final era, and he is doing it in a striking way. The Dreamville founder has released the music video for “Disc 2 Track 2,” giving fans their first full taste of what The Fall-Off might represent. The drop comes shortly after Cole confirmed the album’s February 6 release date, instantly raising excitement across the hip-hop world.

Instead of flashy scenes or fast cuts, the video leans into emotion and storytelling. It feels thoughtful, cinematic, and very personal, like Cole inviting listeners to walk through his memories with him.

Life in Reverse

Directed by Ryan Doubiago, the video uses a creative idea that makes it stand out. Cole’s story unfolds backward, starting with death and moving all the way to birth. As the visuals follow his lyrics, viewers see moments that reflect his journey, from a hearse and a church service back to fame, then back even further to his beginnings.

This approach matches the song perfectly, where Cole describes seeing his life “in reverse.” The tone is serious and reflective, setting a heavy mood that fits what he has described as the closing chapter of his career.

What the Song Reveals

“Disc 2 Track 2” is produced by DZL and Maneesh and hints at how big The Fall-Off could be. The title strongly suggests a double album, something fans have talked about for years. This release follows an earlier, mysterious teaser for the project and helps confirm that the long wait is finally nearing its end.

With less than a month until the album arrives, the track feels like an honest look into Cole’s mindset as he prepares to step away from the spotlight.

Fans React

Fans quickly shared their reactions in the comments, praising both the writing and the concept.

One person said, “rapped his life story backwards with the same 4 syllable multi the entire time that is an elite level f---ing pen.”

Another wrote, “D--- him telling his story backwards . He took his time with this album to make sure he gave us a classic.”

Someone else took an emotional angle, writing, “Idk why but this feels like saying goodbye to a uncle that you love.”

What Comes Next