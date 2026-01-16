ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

A$AP Rocky Says His Mom Was Right About Rihanna

A$AP Rocky says his mother knew he and Rihanna belonged together before he did. In a New York Times Popcast interview published Thursday, Jan. 15, the rapper and actor shared…

Kayla Morgan
Rihanna with A$AP Rocky
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky says his mother knew he and Rihanna belonged together before he did.

In a New York Times Popcast interview published Thursday, Jan. 15, the rapper and actor shared that his mom encouraged him to date Rihanna and believed she was the right person for him.

“A woman will change your whole life, especially if it’s a companion,” A$AP Rocky said during the conversation. “Before I had my children, it was like being with my girl [would take] a blindfold off."

He explained that being in a serious relationship can change how someone sees the people around them.

He added, "As soon as you get with a girl, she’ll tell you, like, ‘That’s not your friend. That’s — that’s your friend. But that one? Nah.’”

When co-host Joe Coscarelli said the "Sundress" artist “didn’t just get with any girl,” Rocky agreed.

“I got with a very special woman."

Rocky also spoke about the similarities he shares with Rihanna.

“We were on the same page. Born the same year. My dad is from her country … When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family. It’s so many similarities, it’s just funny. We laugh about it a lot," he said.

He said Rihanna "was always my boo," and he "always f---ed with her."

Rocky added that his mother often told him she wanted him to be with Rihanna instead of other women he was dating at the time.

"My mother used to say s--- like, ‘I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now’ — I ain’t gon’ say no names — ‘but I want you with RiRi.’ It’s like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that,'" he said.

Looking back, Rocky said his mother was right.

“Mothers know best," he said, adding: "I'm thankful that [Rihanna] was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that I don't think I was ready for something like that. I don't think she was either."

Loading TikTok...
ASAP RockyRihanna
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California.
MusicLil Uzi Vert Claims No. 1 Spot on Hot Rap Songs Chart With ‘What You Saying’Jennifer Eggleston
Ella Mai attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicElla Mai Releases Third Single ‘100’ Ahead of February AlbumJennifer Eggleston
Spotify Confirms Price Increase for App Users
MusicSpotify Confirms Price Increase for App UsersRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect