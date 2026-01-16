A$AP Rocky Says His Mom Was Right About Rihanna

A$AP Rocky says his mother knew he and Rihanna belonged together before he did.

In a New York Times Popcast interview published Thursday, Jan. 15, the rapper and actor shared that his mom encouraged him to date Rihanna and believed she was the right person for him.

“A woman will change your whole life, especially if it’s a companion,” A$AP Rocky said during the conversation. “Before I had my children, it was like being with my girl [would take] a blindfold off."

He explained that being in a serious relationship can change how someone sees the people around them.

He added, "As soon as you get with a girl, she’ll tell you, like, ‘That’s not your friend. That’s — that’s your friend. But that one? Nah.’”

When co-host Joe Coscarelli said the "Sundress" artist “didn’t just get with any girl,” Rocky agreed.

“I got with a very special woman."

Rocky also spoke about the similarities he shares with Rihanna.

“We were on the same page. Born the same year. My dad is from her country … When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family. It’s so many similarities, it’s just funny. We laugh about it a lot," he said.

He said Rihanna "was always my boo," and he "always f---ed with her."

Rocky added that his mother often told him she wanted him to be with Rihanna instead of other women he was dating at the time.

"My mother used to say s--- like, ‘I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now’ — I ain’t gon’ say no names — ‘but I want you with RiRi.’ It’s like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that,'" he said.

Looking back, Rocky said his mother was right.