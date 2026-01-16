Ella Mai Releases Third Single ‘100’ Ahead of February Album

The single "100" by Ella Mai is part of the continuing promotion for her next album, Do You Still Love Me?, which comes out on Feb. 6 through 10 Summers/Interscope Records. As the promotional campaign for this album continues to ramp up, Ella is also capitalizing on the momentum created by this strategy, releasing the single "100" first and then the full album.

"100" marks the third lead single from Do You Still Love Me?, following "Tell Her" and "Little Things." The song's release is part of a larger promotion and helps establish the entire album's emotional and thematic direction. The song focuses on themes of love and honesty with your emotions, and uses simple yet enduring lyrics to connect with listeners now and for years to come.

"When I first started recording the album, I was pregnant, and then when I was finishing that album, I was postpartum. So, I think that my point of view, just as a woman and in life, and just my perspective completely changed," Mai said. "I think I've never been more sure of what I want to say and what I want to sound like."

The official video for "100" is set in a redemptive casino environment, using Blackjack imagery as a visual metaphor for trust and risk in relationships. Directed by Yussef Haridy and Logan Fields, the video includes Mustard appearing as the dealer, underscoring the creative partnership behind the release.

The February release date of Do You Still Love Me? will provide an opportunity for the album to continue to gain momentum off of its initial success, as well as give the artist time to prepare for concert tours, festival performances, and potential nominations during award seasons. The singles together guide what will eventually be dominant themes in the final album, such as communication, vulnerability, and self-reflection.

Ella Mai has found acclaim as one of the best artists of our time by blending elements of traditional and modern styles in her work. With the release of her latest single, "100," Ella Mai remains true to her commitment to writing about real-life experiences and being vulnerable in her music, while also continuing to protect and honor the artistry of traditional R&B for future generations through her creative output.