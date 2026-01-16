North West Claps Back on a New Track About Her Piercings

North West is not ignoring the noise. Instead, she is turning it into music.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently shared a snippet of a new song on her Instagram Stories, and it came with a clear message. The track, a collaboration with her rapper dad, appears to respond directly to the online outrage surrounding her dermal piercings.

Titled “Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version),” the song wastes no time addressing the attention. North opens with confidence, rapping, “Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands,” followed by, “No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand.”

The lyrics continue to paint a picture of a young artist who knows she is being watched and judged. Later in the track, she raps, “Went to school for two days, then I got banned/Skipping school, yeah, I do it on the daily,” before adding, “Got some new rings, yeah, they’re so crazy.”

Turning criticism into confidence

North does not shy away from addressing her critics head-on. In another verse, she raps, “All my friends are hits, you know I’m not lazy/You’re so angry that I’m so mainstream,” then adds, “I’m not sure I’m crazy/I want more piercings and tats/I love blue hair put it in some plaits/Put the music to the max/I want like a hundred thousand racks.”

The song preview arrives months after North first sparked conversation with her fashion choices. Back in September, she was photographed walking in Rome, Italy, with Kardashian while debuting a dermal piercing. Also known as microdermal piercings or single point piercings, dermal piercings lie flat against the skin and do not have a separate entry and exit point, per Byrdie.

Online reactions and family responses

Fans were quick to criticize Kardashian for allowing North to get the piercing. Many said the tween was too young for a dermal piercing, which some say can be more painful and more likely to get infected than other piercings.

Since then, North has made it clear she is standing by her choice. On Nov. 11, a TikTok user, @mazzy_williams, posted a video with the overlay text, “north west getting a finger piercing is breaking my heart just me?” North and Kardashian responded through their joint account with, “it’s okay 🫶.”

North took things even further on Dec. 10, posting her own TikTok with a direct message. “This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing,” she wrote while mouthing along to audio that said, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.”

Another piercing and a bold look

Earlier this month, North revealed she had added a second dermal piercing. In a photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 13, she showed what appeared to be another piercing alongside the one already on her middle finger.

In the image and in a TikTok video, North leaned fully into her style. She wore a blue wig, an all black outfit with a Balenciaga T shirt and pleated skirt, and her oversized Alex Moss New York diamond skull chain that she received from her mom on Christmas. The TikTok also highlighted her new studs and metallic manicure.