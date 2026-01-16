Pitbull Code Word Contest!

Get ready to turn up the heat this summer because Hot 96.9 wants to send you to the ultimate party — Pitbull live at the Xfinity Center on August 29!

Every show Mr. Worldwide throws is a nonstop celebration — the lights, the energy, the hits you know by heart. From “Give Me Everything” to “Fireball” and “Don’t Stop the Party,” Pitbull brings that contagious, high-energy vibe that keeps the crowd on their feet from start to finish. And now, you could be there in the crowd — dancing, singing, and soaking in one of the best nights of the summer.

Here’s how you can win your way in:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p & 5p for the special code word.

for the special code word. When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your shot to win.

for your shot to win. Listen to win — it’s that easy!

If you’ve ever been to a Pitbull show, you know it’s more than just a concert — it’s a full-blown experience. The energy is electric, the crowd is moving, and every song hits with that feel-good rush that only Pitbull can deliver. This is the summer soundtrack you don’t want to miss.

Grab your crew, plan the night, and get ready to party like it’s Miami right here in Massachusetts.

Don’t miss out — listen to win your pair of tickets to see Pitbull at the Xfinity Center on August 29, courtesy of Hot 96.9!