This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: January 18

Jan. 18 is not just any ordinary day in R&B and hip-hop. It's a day associated with some of the most transformative events in these genres. David Ruffin was born on this date in 1941. He was the lead singer for the influential R&B/soul vocal group The Temptations during their "Classic Five" era and sang lead on hits such as "My Girl" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," both of which went to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Also born on Jan. 18 was the Compton rapper and producer DJ Quik, in 1970. He's best known for his hit single, "Tonite," which peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 13 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Read on for more hip-hop and R&B history from Jan. 18.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several acclaimed records have been released on this date:

1994: Kurious released his debut album, A Constipated Monkey. While it missed the Billboard 200, it reached No. 68 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 31 on the Heatseekers Albums chart.

Outsidaz released their debut EP, Night Life, under Rufflife Records. It peaked at No. 67 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 15 on the Independent Albums chart. 2005: The Game released his major-label debut album, The Documentary. It featured some of his most iconic hits, such as "How We Do" and "Hate It or Love It," which peaked at No. 4 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 586,000 copies sold in its first week.

Cultural Milestones

Many important cultural milestones occurred on this day:

1975: Minnie Riperton's signature hit "Lovin' You" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. It reached the No. 1 spot 12 weeks later and would remain on the chart for a total of 18 weeks. On the Billboard R&B charts, it peaked at No. 3, remaining on the chart for a cumulative 17 weeks.

1989: R&B and soul icons Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, and Otis Redding were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.