ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

A$AP Rocky Sets ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ North American Tour

A$AP Rocky is ready to pack arenas, shake speakers, and give fans something loud to talk about. The rapper just announced he is taking his new era on the road,…

Kayla Morgan
A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is ready to pack arenas, shake speakers, and give fans something loud to talk about. The rapper just announced he is taking his new era on the road, and the tour name comes with a simple message. "Don’t be dumb" and miss it.

The artist’s camp shared the news Tuesday, confirming that Rocky will bring his “Don’t Be Dumb” tour to cities across North America. The run includes 25 dates and stretches from late spring into the heart of summer.

When Tickets Go on Sale

Fans won’t have to wait long to lock in their seats. Tickets for the show go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 via Ticketmaster. For those looking to get in early, presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and signup is available now through 10 p.m. Wednesday through http://livemu.sc/asaprocky. A Cash App presale starts 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Cash App Card customers will receive the first chance to purchase tickets to the Don't Be Dumb Tour with an exclusive presale for U.S. dates only:

  • Beginning Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00AM local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock access to the exclusive premium tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit https://cash.app/card/presales
  • Fans can customize their Cash App Card with exclusive stamps designed by A$AP Rocky to create a unique card design just in time for the concert. 

Tour Dates and Cities

The tour is described as a 25-date run of North American shows which kicks off May 27 in Chicago and wraps July 11 in Newark, New Jersey.

Full list of tour dates here.

A New Album Era

The tour follows the recently released “Don’t Be Dumb,” the rapper’s first album since 2018’s “Testing.” The project marks a major moment for Rocky, who has taken his time between albums while staying visible through fashion, features, and high-profile appearances.

Recent Spotlight Moment

Rocky has already been back in the spotlight ahead of the tour. He was a guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, reminding fans of his charisma and stage presence just days before the tour announcement.

With new music out, a full tour lined up, and summer dates ahead, A$AP Rocky looks ready to make this chapter loud, stylish, and unforgettable.

ASAP Rocky
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Lil Yachty attends the 47th annual McDonald's All American Games at Toyota Center on April 02, 2024 in Houston, Texas//Rapper Lil Durk surprises students at STARRY FIZZ FEST at Jackson State University on April 20, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi.
MusicLil Yachty Shows Support for Lil Durk With Throwback PostKayla Morgan
Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 20Bianca Barratt
Singer Bjork and The Dirty Projectors perform onstage at Housing Works Bookstore Cafe's "Live from Home" benefit concert series at Housing Works Bookstore Cafe on May 8, 2009 in New York City.
MusicBandcamp Bans AI-Generated Music From PlatformMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect