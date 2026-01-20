A$AP Rocky Sets ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ North American Tour
A$AP Rocky is ready to pack arenas, shake speakers, and give fans something loud to talk about. The rapper just announced he is taking his new era on the road, and the tour name comes with a simple message. "Don’t be dumb" and miss it.
The artist’s camp shared the news Tuesday, confirming that Rocky will bring his “Don’t Be Dumb” tour to cities across North America. The run includes 25 dates and stretches from late spring into the heart of summer.
When Tickets Go on Sale
Fans won’t have to wait long to lock in their seats. Tickets for the show go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 via Ticketmaster. For those looking to get in early, presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and signup is available now through 10 p.m. Wednesday through http://livemu.sc/asaprocky. A Cash App presale starts 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Cash App Card customers will receive the first chance to purchase tickets to the Don't Be Dumb Tour with an exclusive presale for U.S. dates only:
- Beginning Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00AM local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock access to the exclusive premium tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit https://cash.app/card/presales
- Fans can customize their Cash App Card with exclusive stamps designed by A$AP Rocky to create a unique card design just in time for the concert.
Tour Dates and Cities
The tour is described as a 25-date run of North American shows which kicks off May 27 in Chicago and wraps July 11 in Newark, New Jersey.
Full list of tour dates here.
A New Album Era
The tour follows the recently released “Don’t Be Dumb,” the rapper’s first album since 2018’s “Testing.” The project marks a major moment for Rocky, who has taken his time between albums while staying visible through fashion, features, and high-profile appearances.
Recent Spotlight Moment
Rocky has already been back in the spotlight ahead of the tour. He was a guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, reminding fans of his charisma and stage presence just days before the tour announcement.
With new music out, a full tour lined up, and summer dates ahead, A$AP Rocky looks ready to make this chapter loud, stylish, and unforgettable.