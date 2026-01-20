Win A$AP Rocky Tickets!

Hot 96.9 is giving you the chance to see one of music’s most dynamic and stylish performers live in Boston — A$AP Rocky at TD Garden on June 2, 2026!

Known for his creativity, energy, and stage presence, A$AP Rocky brings a live show that’s equal parts music, fashion, and culture. From the moment the lights drop, the crowd is locked in — every beat hits, every lyric lands, and the whole arena moves. With a catalog full of hits like “Praise the Lord (Da Shine),” “L$D,” “Wild for the Night,” and “Fashion Killa,” Rocky knows how to deliver an experience fans will be talking about long after the show ends.

The energy inside TD Garden in Boston will be electric — fans on their feet, lights flashing, and a sound that fills every corner of the arena. A$AP Rocky doesn’t just perform; he owns the stage. His live shows are known for pushing boundaries, blending incredible visuals with the kind of raw charisma that has made him one of the most talked-about artists of his generation.

Whether you’ve been following him since his breakout days or you’re catching him live for the first time, this concert is a must-see. The mix of energy, style, and sound makes this one of the biggest nights of the summer in Boston.

