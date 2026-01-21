Fetty Wap Returns to Stage With First Performance Since Prison Release

Fetty Wap expresses complete confidence in returning to live music and bringing a renewed perspective on how he will create new music & also demonstrates much stronger energy than before, moving into the next phase of his career. Overall, this feels like a time of excitement for Fetty Wap returning to the live music scene as well as him being appreciated again, not only for new music but also for starting to build again towards the possibility of a new season in his career.

He recently returned to the stage with an energetic East Coast club set, marking his first live performance since being released from prison. Singing along to his most popular songs was an affirmation of the bond that has long existed between the fans and the artist.

Videos from the event were posted online, showing a strong vocal performance and an audience fully engaged. Fan-shot videos highlight reactions during "Trap Queen" and "My Way," reinforcing the sense that momentum is building around his comeback.

"Honestly, I don't feel like that's important," Fetty Wap said, according to The Breakfast Club, about making music about his time behind bars. "I did my time. It's a lot of rappers that went to jail — I mean, I hate to say it like that — that came home. If they chose to talk about their jail s**t, that's them."

He shared that other inmates pushed him to focus on his work rather than dwell on prison life. "When you walk out, leave it here. We trying to see you on TV," he continued. "We want to see you on TV, we trying to hear you on the radio. In 20 days, I want to hear something new on the computer. That's the type of motivation I was having."

His creative approach has shifted since his release. "[My writing] will change, I guess. It's always going to change, especially when you're trying to be creative. I just feel like I appreciate music more," he said.

Fetty Wap served just over three years of a six-year federal sentence for drug trafficking after his term was reduced. Under supervision by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he has residence monitoring and compliance checks. Future projects have yet to be announced; however, his post-release mentality will be focused on producing and generating content quickly to advance his musical development rather than looking back at his incarceration.