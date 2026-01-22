Win Tickets To Summer Walker At TD Garden!

Hot 96.9 is giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to see Summer Walker live at TD Garden on June 7, 2026 — and entering is quick and easy. Just put your info in below for your shot at a night you’ll be talking about for months.

Summer Walker’s shows are the kind of concerts that hold your attention from the first note to the last encore. Her voice rides the room with effortless emotion, turning intimate moments into stadium-scale chills and turning sing-alongs into shared memories. At TD Garden, the lights will set the stage, the sound will be full and immediate, and every chorus will have thousands of fans singing back along — a real moment of connection between artist and audience.

Winning these tickets means treating someone special (or your best concert buddy) to an evening of soulful vocals, dynamic production, and a setlist stacked with fan favorites and deep cuts alike. Think late-night vibes, layered harmonies, and those slow-burning songs that make everyone quiet for a beat before the crowd erupts. It’s a night for feeling the music, swaying together, and celebrating a modern R&B voice at the top of her game.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or you’ve been streaming her latest releases on repeat, seeing Summer Walker live at TD Garden is a powerful way to experience her music in full. The venue’s atmosphere — a packed arena with energy in every section — elevates every moment, from acoustic closers to full-band highlights. Bring a friend, dress for the night, and get ready for an evening that’s equal parts moving and electric.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of it. Register To Win Below for a pair of tickets to see Summer Walker live at TD Garden on June 7, 2026, courtesy of Hot 96.9.