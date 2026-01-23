A$AP Rocky Jokes He Could Be ‘Catching Up to Nick Cannon’ While Talking Kids

When A$AP Rocky talks about family planning, he is not pulling out a calendar or making a five-year plan. Instead, he is looking up and laughing a little.

During a recent interview with Joe Budden, the rapper was asked a question fans have been quietly wondering about. Are he and Rihanna done having kids, or could there be more on the way? Rocky’s answer was relaxed, funny, and very on brand for him.

Leaving It Up to God

Joe Budden asked Rocky if he was finished having children after welcoming three kids with Rihanna. Rocky did not shut the idea down, but he did admit that life is already pretty full.

“Listen, man, whatever God give me,” he said. “It’s a blessing. I ain’t gon’ hold you, though. We got our hands full right now. We got a football team right now. I’m about to catch up to Nick Cannon, you s-----n’ me?”

The joke landed quickly. Nick Cannon is famously known for having a lot of children, and Rocky clearly knows he is getting closer to that territory. Still, his tone made one thing clear. He feels grateful, even if things are busy.

A Full House with Rihanna

Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their third child together last year, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers. The couple already shares two sons, and they tend to keep most details about their family life private. When Rocky does open up, it usually comes with pride and a little humor.

Shortly after Rocki Irish was born, Rocky spoke with Complex and shared just how much becoming a dad meant to him.

“My favorite thing I created this year,” he said, referring to his newborn daughter.