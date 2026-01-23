ContestsEvents
A$AP Rocky Jokes He Could Be ‘Catching Up to Nick Cannon’ While Talking Kids

Kayla Morgan
Rihanna interview
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

When A$AP Rocky talks about family planning, he is not pulling out a calendar or making a five-year plan. Instead, he is looking up and laughing a little.

During a recent interview with Joe Budden, the rapper was asked a question fans have been quietly wondering about. Are he and Rihanna done having kids, or could there be more on the way? Rocky’s answer was relaxed, funny, and very on brand for him.

Leaving It Up to God

Joe Budden asked Rocky if he was finished having children after welcoming three kids with Rihanna. Rocky did not shut the idea down, but he did admit that life is already pretty full.

“Listen, man, whatever God give me,” he said. “It’s a blessing. I ain’t gon’ hold you, though. We got our hands full right now. We got a football team right now. I’m about to catch up to Nick Cannon, you s-----n’ me?”

The joke landed quickly. Nick Cannon is famously known for having a lot of children, and Rocky clearly knows he is getting closer to that territory. Still, his tone made one thing clear. He feels grateful, even if things are busy.

A Full House with Rihanna

Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their third child together last year, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers. The couple already shares two sons, and they tend to keep most details about their family life private. When Rocky does open up, it usually comes with pride and a little humor.

Shortly after Rocki Irish was born, Rocky spoke with Complex and shared just how much becoming a dad meant to him.

“My favorite thing I created this year,” he said, referring to his newborn daughter.

For now, it sounds like Rocky and Rihanna are focused on raising their kids and enjoying the moment. As for whether more children are in their future, Rocky seems perfectly comfortable letting that answer unfold on its own.

ASAP RockyRihanna
Kayla Morgan
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
