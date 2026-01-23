Bruno Mars Code Word Contest!

Get ready for one of the hottest shows of the year — Bruno Mars is coming to Gillette Stadium on September 5th, and Hot 96.9 wants to send you there!

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p for the special code word. When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bruno Mars live. Listen to win, and keep those ears open — the more you listen, the better your chances.

Few artists bring the kind of energy, style, and feel-good vibe that Bruno Mars does. From chart-topping anthems like Uptown Funk, Locked Out of Heaven, and 24K Magic to smooth slow jams like Versace on the Floor and When I Was Your Man, his concerts are nonstop hits from start to finish. Every song, every move, every note — pure performance perfection.

Winning your way into this show means you’ll be singing, dancing, and vibing under the lights at Gillette with thousands of other fans who know every word. It’s the kind of night that feels electric from the very first beat — a celebration of music, energy, and good times.

So, turn up Hot 96.9 all week long and listen for those code words. When you hear them, enter fast for your shot at seeing one of the world’s best performers live in Foxborough.

Listen to win your way into Bruno Mars at Gillette Stadium on September 5th.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com — but we’ve got your free way in, only from Boston’s Hot 96.9.