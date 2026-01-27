ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

See The Bruins Take On The Flyers

Sponsored by the Boston Bruins

HOT 96.9
Ice rink with crowd/ Bruins vs Flyers

The Bruins are taking on the Philadelphia Flyer Thursday night at the TD Garden and HOT 96.9 wants you to be there for all the hard-hitting action!

Want to win your way into the Garden?! Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa and Leroy have your hockey hook-up! Listen Wednesday morning in the 9am hour for the special cue to call. When you hear, be caller #10 to 833-973-0969 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the game!!

Come on down to Causeway Thursday night to be there as the Boston Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7PM. Select tickets are still available to purchase, visit bostonbruins.com/tickets to grab your seat and be there when the Bruins take on the Blues.

Bruins vs. Flyers. January 29th at 7:00 PM. TD Garden. Be part of it.

Contest Rules

Boston BrunsHockeyTD Garden
HOT 96.9Writer
Related Stories
Win NE-YO & Akon Tickets!
ContestsWin NE-YO & Akon Tickets!HOT 96.9
Win Tickets To Kid Cudi!
ContestsWin Tickets To Kid Cudi!HOT 96.9
Bruno Mars Code Word Contest
ContestsBruno Mars Code Word ContestHOT 96.9
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect