This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 27

Jan. 27 is associated with some of hip-hop and R&B's most memorable developments. British experimental rapper Tricky was born on this date in 1968. A leading figure in the Bristol underground scene, he was an early member of the pioneering trip-hop group Massive Attack. He would later embark on a solo career, releasing his first album, Maxinquaye, in 1995. It peaked at No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart and No. 7 on the Scottish Albums Chart.

Also born on this day is Chicago rapper Lil Flash, who was born in 1996. A member of Chief Keef's rap collective Glo Gang, his popular tracks include “Jedi,” “I Got It,” and “Margiela Shoes.”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has seen various artists drop some of their most acclaimed works.

2015: Twiztid dropped his tenth album, The Darkness. It reached No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Twiztid dropped his tenth album, The Darkness. It reached No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2015: Ne-Yo released his sixth album, Non-Fiction. Supported by the singles “She Knows (featuring Juicy J)” and “Money Can't Buy (featuring Jeezy),” it peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Ne-Yo released his sixth album, Non-Fiction. Supported by the singles “She Knows (featuring Juicy J)” and “Money Can't Buy (featuring Jeezy),” it peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2017: Migos dropped their second album, Culture. Featuring the hit singles “Bad and Boujee,” “Slippery,” and “T-Shirt,” it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, also reaching No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Migos dropped their second album, Culture. Featuring the hit singles “Bad and Boujee,” “Slippery,” and “T-Shirt,” it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, also reaching No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2017: Kehlani released her debut album, SweetSexySavage. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Kehlani released her debut album, SweetSexySavage. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2017: Twiztid's eleventh album, The Continuous Evilution of Life's ?'s, dropped. It peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 27 has been the backdrop to various landmark moments in the culture.

1973: Stevie Wonder's “Superstition” began a one-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released as the lead single from his fifteenth album, Talking Book, the song would go on to win “Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male” and Best Rhythm and Blues Song at the 16th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Stevie Wonder's “Superstition” began a one-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released as the lead single from his fifteenth album, Talking Book, the song would go on to win “Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male” and Best Rhythm and Blues Song at the 16th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 2016: Rihanna's smash single “Work (featuring Drake)” was released. The lead single from her eighth album, Anti, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks and received a diamond certification from the RIAA for selling over 10 million units in the US.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also seen low points on this day.

2006: Gene McFadden died from lung and liver cancer at the age of 56. He was one-half of the R&B duo McFadden & Whitehead, best known for their 1971 hit “Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now.”

Gene McFadden died from lung and liver cancer at the age of 56. He was one-half of the R&B duo McFadden & Whitehead, best known for their 1971 hit “Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now.” 2013: Frank Ocean and Chris Brown were involved in an altercation over a parking space at a West Hollywood recording studio. Although Brown reportedly threw a punch at Ocean and threatened to shoot him, the latter did not press any charges.