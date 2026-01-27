Wiz Khalifa Releases ‘Too Blessed To Be Stressed’ Single from Moses The Black Soundtrack

Wiz Khalifa released his new single, "Too Blessed To Be Stressed," on Jan. 23. The track is built on breezy vibes and self-reflective lyrics, offering a noticeably lighter contrast to his heavier recent releases. It delivers a calm moment of clarity and gratitude while staying true to his relaxed, confident delivery.

"Too Blessed To Be Stressed" is a single off the Moses The Black soundtrack, following Khaotic, which was released in early 2026, and establishes a consistent flow of new music. The song highlights positive thinking and a positive outlook, fusing ambient, trap-influenced beats with an ethereal performance, all to remind you of his growth while keeping his feet on the ground. The song's vibe is laid-back and unconcerned, making it perfect for letting your mind wander while enjoying the fresh air with the windows down. Lyrics include:

"Told you I would do it big, told me that it couldn't done / Told me I should hang it up, now I'm on another run / Told me I should do it for the love and that it should be fun."

Perseverance, having faith in oneself, and the pursuit of things one cares about rather than those that may be forced upon them are all emphasized in the song. This single is not being released as part of an album or other project; therefore, it is intended to be a more focused effort with a specific mood.