Hot 96.9 is hooking you up with tickets to one of the hottest shows of the summer — NE-YO live at the Xfinity Center on July 21st!

The multi-platinum R&B superstar behind “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” “Because of You,” and “Closer” is bringing his smooth vocals, timeless hits, and undeniable energy to the stage for a night you won’t forget. Whether you’ve been vibing with NE-YO since the early 2000s or still have his songs on your playlist today, this show is going to be one to remember.

Here’s how to get in on it:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p & 5p for the special code word .

for the special . When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Each code word you enter is another shot at scoring your pair of tickets.

It’s that easy — Listen To Win!

Get ready for an incredible night filled with smooth beats, killer vocals, and songs that defined an era. NE-YO’s live performances are full of energy, style, and nonstop sing-alongs. Picture yourself under the summer night sky at the Xfinity Center, surrounded by thousands of fans, singing every word to your favorite songs. That’s the kind of concert moment you don’t want to miss.

So turn up Hot 96.9, keep your ears open for the code words, and get ready to see one of R&B’s best do what he does best — perform live.

Hot 96.9’s NE-YO Code Word Contest — Listen To Win!