Ray J Shares Health Update After Hospital Stay: ‘Everything Will Be All Right’

Ray J recently gave an update on his health after being hospitalized earlier this month. According to USA Today, Ray J was admitted after contracting pneumonia and experiencing heart pain….

Kayla Morgan
Ray J speaks on the BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives during the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Ray J recently gave an update on his health after being hospitalized earlier this month. According to USA Today, Ray J was admitted after contracting pneumonia and experiencing heart pain. On Sunday, he decided to speak directly to fans through an Instagram video, sharing both gratitude and concern in his own voice.

A Message From the Hospital

In the video, Ray J did not sugarcoat what he has been dealing with. He opened by thanking supporters who kept him in their thoughts during the scare.

"I want to thank everybody for praying for me," Ray J began. "I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right."

He followed that with another moment of honesty.

"My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me," he added.

The tone was serious but hopeful. Ray J made it clear he is leaning on focus, faith, and support as he tries to move forward.

A Tough Reality Check

During a recent Instagram Live, later reshared on X, Ray J shared even more alarming details about what doctors told him. He said, "2027 is definitely a wrap for me," adding that doctors told him he will not live long. He also claimed his heart had turned "black" because of abusing alcohol and drugs, admitting he once felt "invincible."

The comments shocked many fans, showing how deeply this health scare has affected him and how reflective he has become.

What Happened

TMZ first reported that Ray J was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital on Jan. 7 due to severe pneumonia and heart pain. A source close to the singer said he underwent X-rays and an echocardiogram, though no test results were shared publicly.

This was not Ray J’s first battle with pneumonia. Back in 2021, PEOPLE reported that he was admitted to a Miami hospital for treatment after another bout of the illness.

"He's in the hospital for pneumonia, but it's not the contagious kind," Ray J’s longtime manager David Weintraub told the outlet at the time. "[The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him."

Weintraub also confirmed Ray J did not have COVID-19, even though he was initially placed in the facility’s COVID unit. During that stay, the singer used oxygen and an inhaler to help him breathe.

Through Weintraub, Ray J later shared a message with the outlet that still carries weight today. "I appreciate all the love and support from everybody. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers, and I will be back up and running soon."

For now, fans are doing exactly that, praying, hoping, and waiting for Ray J’s next update.

Ray J
Kayla MorganWriter
