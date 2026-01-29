Sevyn Streeter Picks Kendrick Lamar for Album of the Year, Calls for Calm Over Awards

Sevyn Streeter believes Kendrick Lamar deserves Album of the Year at the GRAMMY Awards. She shared this backstage at the She Ready Foundation event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Monday.

"My vote is with Kendrick," Sevyn Streeter told TMZ. His reach this past year? That's what won her over.

"Kendrick had the most insane year. He had everybody saying 'They not like us,'" she said.

The R&B artist knows the rapper has stiff competition — Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse, Leon Thomas III, Tyler, The Creator, and Lady Gaga all want that trophy. Yet Sevyn Streeter thinks his massive pull with fans might push him ahead if voters care about that kind of thing.

She also wants fans to quit complaining when their picks don't win. She brought up Beyoncé to show why patience counts in the awards game.

"I think people should calm down in general. I think we all are gonna have our favorites that we're gonna root for ... Queen B should've got her Album of the Year award ages ago," Sevyn Streeter said.

Beyoncé won for Cowboy Carter after waiting years. If Queen B had to wait that long, Sevyn Streeter thinks other fans can handle disappointment as well.

"I don't wanna hear nobody else complain," she said.