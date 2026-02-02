Kendrick Lamar Becomes Most Awarded Rapper in Grammy History

For years, the three rap giants have traded milestones. Now, Kendrick stands alone at the top.

A Record-Breaking Night

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Kendrick added three new trophies to his growing collection this year by picking up Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” alongside Clipse, Pusha T, Malice and Pharrell Williams, Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Luther,” his collaboration with SZA and Best Rap Song for “TV Off,” his collaborative track featuring Lefty Gunplay.

Those wins brought his career total to 27.

Each award highlights a different strength. “Chains & Whips” shows his sharp lyrical delivery in a powerful collaboration. “Luther” blends melody and rap in a way that connects across genres. “TV Off” reminds listeners that Kendrick can still dominate a pure rap category with precision and impact.

Passing Hip-Hop Legends

For a long time, Kanye West held the title for most Grammy wins by a rapper with 24. Jay-Z later moved ahead with 25 wins, boosted by his songwriting contributions on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, which took home Album of the Year.

Now, Kendrick has moved past them both.

The numbers tell a clear story. Kendrick leads with 27 wins and 66 nominations. Jay-Z follows with 25 wins and 89 nominations. Kanye West has 24 wins and 76 nominations. While Jay-Z still holds the edge in total nominations, Kendrick now owns the top spot in wins, which is the ultimate measure on Grammy night.

Still Climbing

What makes this even more impressive is that Kendrick is not done.

He is still in the running for some of the ceremony’s biggest awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Luther” with SZA.

His latest album GNX is also nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, while his collaboration “30 for 30” with SZA is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

If he adds to his total, he will widen the gap even further.

More Than Just Numbers

Awards alone do not define an artist, but in Kendrick’s case, they highlight something bigger. He has managed to earn recognition in both rap-specific categories and the Grammys’ major general fields. That means he is respected not only in hip-hop but across the entire music industry.

From socially conscious storytelling to chart-topping collaborations, Kendrick’s catalog shows range and consistency. He creates music that sparks conversations while still topping charts. That balance is rare.

With 27 Grammy wins, Kendrick Lamar has reached a milestone few artists in any genre ever touch. And given his track record, it would not be surprising if that number keeps rising.

Hip-hop has always celebrated competition. Right now, Kendrick Lamar is winning.

Over the years, Kendrick has managed to win respect from critics, fans and fellow artists. He has dominated rap categories while also competing in major awards like Album of the Year and Record of the Year, spaces that include artists from every genre.

Now, with his latest wins, Kendrick’s career has reached a rare level of awards dominance. And the story might not be finished yet.

As the Grammys continue, one question hangs in the air. Will Kendrick Lamar stand alone at the top?