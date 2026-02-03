Will.i.am Says AI Could Soon Join Humans on the Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammys red carpet is usually filled with glittering gowns, sharp suits, flashing cameras, and famous faces. But according to will.i.am, that scene might not stay human for long.

The Black Eyed Peas star believes that artificial intelligence is moving so fast that robots and AI “agents” could soon be posing for pictures right alongside singers and rappers.

And he thinks it could happen sooner than many people expect.

A Bold Red Carpet Prediction

During an Associated Press interview at the 2026 Grammys, will.i.am shared a prediction that quickly got people talking. The ceremony ended with Bad Bunny winning Album of the Year, and other big winners included Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Turnstile, and more. But between the trophies and performances, will.i.am focused on the future.

“The reason why I'm here at the red carpet at the Grammys 2026 is because I predict that this is probably one of the last years where it's only humans on the red carpet,” the Black Eyed Peas member said. “Just like if you were to go out and absorb what the world was like in 2022. 2022 is one of the last years where it was only humans driving cars on the streets. Now there's Waymos on the streets.”

He compared today’s red carpet to city streets a few years ago. In 2022, most cars were driven by people. Now, in some places, self driving cars like Waymo vehicles move around without a human behind the wheel. To him, that shift shows how quickly technology can change everyday life.

“Level-Five Artistry”

Will.i.am believes that kind of change is heading toward the music world too. He used the phrase “level-five autonomy,” which usually describes fully self-driving cars that do not need any human help.

In his view, music could reach something similar.

“There will be level-five artistry, and that level-five artistry will be agents and robots,” he argued. “That agent and robot will be here on the red carpet before 2030, and AP will be like, ‘Hey, whatever the name of that bot is,’ and it then will be telling you the things that it's done and what it's working on.”

In other words, he imagines a future where reporters might interview a robot musician the same way they interview a pop star today. That robot could talk about its latest album, creative process, and upcoming projects.

It sounds like science fiction, but will.i.am clearly sees it as a real possibility.

AI in the Classroom

His comments are not random guesses. Will.i.am has been outspoken about artificial intelligence for years. He is set to lead an AI-focused course through Arizona State University later this year. He has also spoken on panels about how people can prepare for a future shaped by AI.

During a recent discussion, he talked about how to be “AI-proof,” meaning how humans can stay creative and valuable in a world where machines are getting smarter. For him, AI is not just a trend. It is a major shift that artists, students, and businesses need to understand.

The Grammys’ Official Stance

Still, not everyone is ready to hand the mic to a machine.

Back in 2024, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. made it clear where the Grammys stand. At that time, he said that “only human creators” are eligible to be submitted for nomination consideration and potential wins.

He explained the Academy’s position during testimony at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on AI.

"The Recording Academy is in the business of celebrating human excellence and human creativity," he said during testimony as part of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on AI that year.

That statement draws a firm line. Even if AI tools help create music, the awards are meant to honor people.

Maybe He’s Not That Far Off

As wild as will.i.am’s prediction may sound, but there are already signs that the future he described is starting to take shape.

Virtual human artists and AI influencers are not just ideas anymore. They are real digital personalities with fans, brand deals, and music careers.

Take Miquela Sousa, better known as Lil Miquela. She is a computer-generated “virtual human” who has released songs, modeled for major fashion brands, and built millions of followers on social media. Many fans interact with her the same way they would with a human pop star, commenting on her posts and streaming her music.

Then there are AI influencers and artists like Mia Zelu and Xania. These digital creators are designed to look and act like real people online. They post photos, promote products, and in some cases release music or creative content. To casual viewers scrolling through their feeds, they can seem just as real as any other influencer.

The line between human and machine is already getting blurry.

While none of these virtual figures have walked the Grammys red carpet yet, their growing popularity shows that audiences are open to digital personalities. If a virtual artist can gain millions of followers and land brand partnerships, it is not hard to imagine one being invited to a major awards show for publicity or performance.

Add in the rapid growth of AI-generated music, and will.i.am’s idea of “level-five artistry” does not feel quite as far-fetched. The technology is improving every year. AI can already compose songs, mimic voices, and create visuals that look almost lifelike.

Humans vs. Machines

So what happens if a robot really does show up on the red carpet before 2030?

Will it just be there for fun and publicity? Or will it represent a new kind of artist entirely?

Right now, the Grammys are still about human talent. Singers write from the heart. Producers mix tracks late into the night. Bands practice for years to get their big moment on stage. But technology keeps changing how music is made. AI can already help write lyrics, create beats, and even imitate voices.

Will.i.am seems convinced that this is only the beginning. If self driving cars can move from rare experiments to everyday sights in a few years, he believes AI artists could follow a similar path.

For now, though, the red carpet remains filled with living, breathing stars. Cameras flash. Fans cheer. And the biggest names in music celebrate their wins.