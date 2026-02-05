Cardi B Sounds Off: ‘Free My Older Family Members From Facebook AI’

Cardi B is known for speaking her mind. This week, her target was not another rapper or a red carpet moment. It was artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, the rapper jumped on social media with a message that felt funny and painfully relatable at the same time. “Free my older family members from facebook Ai [robot emoji] [weary face emoji],” wrote the rapper, but didn’t elaborate further on what drove her to write the post.

She did not explain what happened. She did not need to. The internet already knew.

The Internet Felt That

Almost immediately, fans filled the replies with stories of their own. For many people, the idea of older relatives getting fooled by AI-generated photos, fake news, or strange Facebook posts hits close to home.

One person said, “It’s not even my older family members it’s people I went to school with .”

Another person pointed out, “same generation that told us not to trust anything on the internet.”

Someone else said, “And really be fishing for compliments on an AI generated image of themselves! WE KNOW IT AIN’T YOU THELMA!”

“Cardi we gotta start a support group: ‘Kids of Parents Who Fell for AI Slop Anonymous’ ,” a person responded.

But behind the laughs is a real issue that experts say is getting bigger.

Why Older Adults Are More Vulnerable

Reporting from Parents.com notes that older adults have long been vulnerable to misinformation because isolation and limited familiarity with evolving technologies make them attractive targets. Reports also suggest that generative artificial intelligence has intensified these risks through deepfakes, Al-generated videos and voice-cloning scams that are increasingly difficult to detect.

In simple terms, AI tools can now create fake videos, fake voices, and fake photos that look very real. For someone who did not grow up with social media or rapidly changing tech, it can be hard to tell what is real and what is not.

According to a 2025 University of Michigan study cited, 92% of adults over 50 want to know whether they are interacting with human-made or Al-generated content, and 81% want to learn more about Al's risks.

That shows something important. Many older adults are not ignoring the problem. They are aware and want more information.

Still, scammers are moving fast.

The outlet also referenced a Florida case in which a woman named Sharon Brightwell lost $15,000 after scammers used Al to mimic her daughter's voice in July 2025. The tactic is classified by the Federal Communications Commission as a "grandparent scam.”

Imagine getting a phone call that sounds exactly like your child saying they need help. In that moment, fear can override logic. That is what makes these scams so powerful and so dangerous.

Trust Is Getting Shaky

The problem does not stop with family group chats.

NBC News has reported that Al-driven misinformation is also eroding trust more broadly, as fake images and altered videos circulate during fast-moving news events.

When big events happen, people rush online for updates. If fake images and videos mix in with real ones, it becomes harder to know what to believe.

Stanford Social Media Lab director Jeff Hancock told NBC News that people may increasingly "not trust things they see in digital spaces," while other experts warned that constant doubt can lead to disengagement rather than clarity.

In other words, if everything might be fake, some people may just stop paying attention altogether. That can be just as harmful as believing the wrong thing.

Another Concern: Energy and the Environment

Beyond misinformation and scams, some critics are also worried about how much energy AI systems use.

Training and running large AI models requires massive data centers filled with powerful computers. These computers use large amounts of electricity and water to stay cool. As more people use AI tools for images, writing, and videos, the demand for energy increases.

Some environmental groups argue that companies need to be more transparent about how much power their AI systems consume. Others say that as AI becomes more common, developers must focus on making the technology more energy efficient.

So while AI can create impressive art or answer homework questions, it also has a physical footprint in the real world.

Laughing, But Also Learning

Cardi B may have been joking, but her tweet tapped into something bigger. Families across the country are having similar conversations. Some are teaching their parents how to spot fake images. Others are setting up safe words to prevent voice-cloning scams. Many are simply trying to stay informed.

AI is not going away. It will likely become even more common in daily life. The challenge is learning how to use it wisely and protect the people who might be more at risk.