Kid Cudi Code Word Contest!

Kid Cudi is one of the most innovative voices in music today — a true artist whose songs hit both emotionally and sonically. From early anthems like “Day ’n’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness” to newer hits like “Tequila Shots” and “Love”, his live shows take fans on a journey through the sound and emotion that define his music.

Winning these tickets means you and a friend will experience the atmosphere that only Cudi can create — the lights, the beats, the crowd singing every word. It’s the kind of concert that stays with you long after the night’s over. At Xfinity Center, you’ll feel the bass, the connection, and the shared energy of thousands of fans all there for one reason — the music.

This is your chance to see a groundbreaking artist who continues to inspire fans around the world with his creativity, honesty, and unmatched style.

Why this show is a can’t-miss:

Kid Cudi is known for combining introspective lyrics with bold, genre-bending production.

His live performances feature cinematic visuals and high-energy crowd moments.

He’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in music — from Travis Scott to Kanye West.

The Xfinity Center’s open-air setting makes for a perfect summer concert experience.

