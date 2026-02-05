This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 5

Feb. 5 is a momentous day in hip-hop and R&B history. The renowned Bobby Brown was born on this day in 1969, not knowing that he would become an R&B legend years later. "Fire" by The Pointer Sisters was certified Gold on the same day in 1979. Fast-forward to 2015, Migos, the now-disbanded hip-hop group, released the first single, "One Time," from their studio album, Yung Rich Nation.

On this day in 2023, Beyoncé won four GRAMMYs, surpassing the all-time GRAMMY wins record with 32. At the same event, Kendrick Lamar won three GRAMMYs from eight nominations, etching his name as one of the greatest rappers of his generation.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 5 saw breakthrough hits, chart-topping milestones, and career-defining releases:

1991: Brooklyn-based hip-hop band Stetsasonic dropped their third and final album, Blood Sweat & No Tears. It reached No. 75 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2005: The Game reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with his second studio album, The Documentary.

2011: Bruno Mars' "Grenade" returned to the top spot of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart after a week's break.

2013: Brotha Lynch Hung released his eighth album, Mannibalector, through Tech N9ne's Strange Music label. It would be his final release under the label, as he left in 2015.

2016: Fetty Wap released "Jimmy Choo," which would rank in the top 10 on the Hot Rap Songs chart the following month.

2016: Young Thug released the I'm Up mixtape through 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records. It debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard 200, with over 21,000 copies sold in its opening week.

2016: Trae tha Truth released his eighth album, That Truth, Pt. 2. Featuring guest appearances from Young Thug, Yo Gotti, T.I., Rick Ross, and Ty Dolla Sign, it charted at No. 30 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2021: Legendary producer J. Dilla, or Jay Dee, released Welcome 2 Detroit (20th Anniversary Edition), a remastered edition of his debut studio album, which would gain critical acclaim among hip-hop heads.

2021: Cardi B released the hip-hop single "Up," which would reach the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 and debut at number one on the Rolling Stone Top 100 charts.

2021: Pooh Shiesty released his debut commercial mixtape, Shiesty Season. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album also reached the top 40 in Canada, peaking at No. 31 on the Canadian Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Many hip-hop and R&B fans can draw inspiration from several cultural milestones and events that happened on this date:

2002: Aesop Rock released the EP Daylight through Definitive Jux. The project peaked at No. 15 on the US Independent Albums chart and was ranked No. 68 on Fact's 2015 list of the “100 Best Indie Hip-Hop Records of All Time.”

2013: Joe Budden's sixth album, No Love Lost, was released via E1 Music. With features from Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Fabolous, Juicy J, and French Montana, it peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2016: Wiz Khalifa dropped the compilation album Khalifa under Rostrum and Atlantic Records. Featuring the hit single "Bake Sale" (with Travis Scott), it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2018: Mary J. Blige graced the cover of the New York Times magazine to discuss her style evolution and early work in the music industry.

2019: On the Come Up was published, a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that tells the story of a 16-year-old rapper hoping to become a hip-hop legend.

On the Come Up was published, a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that tells the story of a 16-year-old rapper hoping to become a hip-hop legend. 2023: The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, the organizers of the GRAMMYs, launched the Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, with Dr. Dre being the first recipient.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 5 also saw distinguished hip-hop and R&B artists record, release, or perform iconic songs and albums:

1998: Soft rock meets R&B as Elton John and Stevie Wonder perform at the White House for Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.

2023: Furious Five performed their signature song, "The Message," with Grandmaster Flash spinning the records in a 15-minute tribute to hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

Furious Five performed their signature song, "The Message," with Grandmaster Flash spinning the records in a 15-minute tribute to hip-hop's 50th anniversary. 2023: Beyoncé delivered an exhilarating performance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards, singing the songs "Cuff It," "Plastic Off the Sofa," and "Break My Soul."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry continues to evolve, with February 5th reflecting some of these changes and challenges:

2009: R&B singer Piney Brown dies aged 87.

2025: Murder Inc. founder Irv Gotti died from a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 54. He is credited with discovering or signing future hip-hop and R&B superstars, including Ja Rule, Jay-Z, DMX, Ashanti, and Lloyd.