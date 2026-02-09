Bad Bunny at Super Bowl Halftime Show Filled With Celebrity Cameos and More

Bad Bunny brought a long list of famous friends to the Super Bowl stage.

On Sunday, Feb. 8, the Puerto Rican superstar headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The performer, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, turned halftime into a celebration of music, culture and celebrity appearances.

A High-Energy Start

Bad Bunny opened with his 2022 hit "titi me pregunto." From there, he moved into a medley of songs from his catalog, including "voy a llevarte pa pr," MONACO" and "DtMF."

The performance quickly shifted from concert mode to cultural showcase when La Casita appeared on the field.

La Casita and Star-Studded Cameos

For "Yo Perreo Sola," Bad Bunny performed on top of La Casita, a pink and yellow house inspired by traditional Puerto Rican homes. Dancers filled the porch and yard, creating the feel of a neighborhood party.

Several celebrities joined the moment. Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Alix Earle and Karol G were among those dancing in front of the set. Young Miko also appeared near La Casita, along with Pascal.

Young Miko, Giannina Mourouvin and David Grutman were also in attendance during the show. Earle later shared a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram, writing "in the casita" on a video montage.

The set piece served as more than decoration. It was a nod to Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican roots and a symbol of home.

Gaga and Ricky Martin Take the Stage

The celebrity appearances continued.

Lady Gaga joined Bad Bunny wearing a baby blue gown to perform a salsa-inspired version of her 2024 song "Die With a Smile," originally recorded with Bruno Mars. The duet blended pop and Latin rhythms and drew loud cheers from the crowd.

Ricky Martin also made a special appearance. He performed in front of monobloc chairs like the one on Bad Bunny’s “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" album cover. Martin sang a from “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii,” a song that compares Hawaii and Puerto Rico’s colonization. He also appeared to perform Bad Bunny’s 2025 song "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii."

Food, Culture and Creative Details

The Los Angeles taco restaurant Villa's Tacos had its own moment on the field. The business set up a small countertop griddle with its logo visible as Bad Bunny danced nearby in an area of tall grass that also featured a piraguas stand.

Villa's Tacos later shared their excitement on Instagram.

"I want to give a huge thank you to @badbunnypr for hand selecting me and giving me an opportunity to represent my people, my culture, my family and my business," the business's caption read.

Even the greenery played a role in the show. Some of the bushes placed around the stage actually had dancers inside them. A fan posted video on X showing performers dressed as bushes walking off the field after the performance ended.

Powerful Symbolism

Bad Bunny also included meaningful visuals. At one point, he handed his Grammy Award to a young child watching his acceptance speech on a television screen with two adults.

He later stood on top of a power pole, a reference to the widespread power outages that have affected Puerto Rico in recent years.

For the closing moment, Bad Bunny held up a football with the words "Together we are America" written in white marker as flags and fireworks filled the background.

On the jumbotron, a message appeared: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

The Game Result

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29 to 13 after holding them scoreless through the first three quarters.