Paramount Sets April 2027 Release for Teyana Taylor’s Directorial Debut ‘Get Lite’

Teyana Taylor attends GQ Bowl 2026 - Thom Browne Fall 2026 Collection on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Paramount Pictures has announced that its new feature film, Get Lite, directed by and starring Teyana Taylor, will be released in theaters beginning on Apr. 9, 2027. The film centers on a talented but sheltered dance student who finds inspiration, love, and a sense of family through New York City's subway culture, positioning dance and urban community as the emotional core of the story.

The project marks Taylor's feature directorial debut. The project reflects Taylor's continued growth as a filmmaker, as her profile in film and television continues to rise with growing critical recognition.

Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society is partnering with other creatives for Get Lite and leveraging an established network of creatives with a track record of creating works through character-driven narratives. Taylor also serves as an executive producer. Storm Reid is set to star in and produce the film, with Kenya Barris, Anni Weisband, Robin Simpson, and Bill Karesh among the producers.

Taylor has extensive directing experience in music videos and visual storytelling, including her female-only productions with The Aunties. Her entire career has been focused on expanding creativity through various channels, culminating in her transition from short films to feature films with Get Lite.

Taylor's latest film, One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, has received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including a Golden Globe. She is also an award winner from major award institutions, including SAG-AFTRA, BAFTA, and The Academy.

