Viral “Hit The Quan” Rapper Arrested in Florida After Standoff with Police

Rapper iHeartMemphis, also known as iLoveMemphis, was arrested Tuesday morning in Florida. The "Hit the Quan" rapper streamed the standoff with Florida police during an apparent mental health situation.

According to TMZ, the Plantation Police Department in Florida arrived at the residence of the rapper on Monday night. They found him barricaded and armed in the home. The rapper, whose real name is Richard Colbert, was taken into custody hours later after making written and electronic threats to kill.

Colbert was taken to a local hospital and evaluated before being booked at the local precinct. He now faces charges for making written or electronic threats to kill and for resisting an officer.

Immediately following news of the arrest, fans took to social media, concerned about the once viral rapper. On Monday, the rapper took to his livestream for hours, and fans began to question the state of his mental health. During the livestream, viewers could see him pointing a gun, as well as hear him refer to himself as God.

The rapper rose to fame in 2025 with his hit song and dance, "Hit the Quan." The song gained national attention and generated over 90 million views on YouTube. The song peaked at number 15 onthe Billboard Hot 100 and led to him becoming a viral sensation.