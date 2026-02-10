ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Viral “Hit The Quan” Rapper Arrested in Florida After Standoff with Police

Rapper iHeartMemphis, also known as iLoveMemphis, was arrested Tuesday morning in Florida. The “Hit the Quan” rapper streamed the standoff with Florida police during an apparent mental health situation. According…

Randi Moultrie

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 22: Hip-hop artist iLoveMemphis visits Music Choice on February 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Rapper iHeartMemphis, also known as iLoveMemphis, was arrested Tuesday morning in Florida. The "Hit the Quan" rapper streamed the standoff with Florida police during an apparent mental health situation.

According to TMZ, the Plantation Police Department in Florida arrived at the residence of the rapper on Monday night. They found him barricaded and armed in the home. The rapper, whose real name is Richard Colbert, was taken into custody hours later after making written and electronic threats to kill.

Colbert was taken to a local hospital and evaluated before being booked at the local precinct. He now faces charges for making written or electronic threats to kill and for resisting an officer.

Immediately following news of the arrest, fans took to social media, concerned about the once viral rapper. On Monday, the rapper took to his livestream for hours, and fans began to question the state of his mental health. During the livestream, viewers could see him pointing a gun, as well as hear him refer to himself as God.

The rapper rose to fame in 2025 with his hit song and dance, "Hit the Quan." The song gained national attention and generated over 90 million views on YouTube. The song peaked at number 15 onthe Billboard Hot 100 and led to him becoming a viral sensation.

Now, the rapper remains in custody following the incident.

crimeNews
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
P!NK attends Apple's "All Of You" New York Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on September 17, 2025 in New York City./// Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentPink Set to Host ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Special March EpisodesKayla Morgan
Catherine O'Hara attending the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall at One Marylebone, in central London.
EntertainmentCatherine O’Hara’s Cause of Death ConfirmedErin Cline
GloRilla Family Drama: Do You Owe Your Family When You Make It?
EntertainmentGloRilla Family Drama: Do You Owe Your Family When You Make It?Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect