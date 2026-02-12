Cardi B Announces ‘Grow-Good’ Hair-Care Line

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Cardi B is expanding her brand into beauty. The “Am I the Drama?” rapper has officially announced that she is launching a hair-care line called Grow-Good. According to Cardi, the project has been in development for three years.

Three Years in the Making

Cardi shared the news on Instagram, explaining how long she has been working behind the scenes.

“I'm gonna preview something that I have been working on for the past three years,” Cardi said in an Instagram Story before dropping the teaser video. “I'm so excited because this is my baby, it's something that is very highly requested, and I've been working so long on it!"

The teaser video included clips from the development process and moments from her personal hair journey. In the voiceover, she says, “This is Belcalis, mother of four, walking down the block, being the baddest b----.” She continues, “I'm very passionate about this, and I really love this s---.” Cardi also describes what she wants the line to achieve. According to her, it will be “doing everything” for customers. “We want b------' hair to grow!” she says.

A Personal Hair Journey

Beyond the excitement, Cardi has made it clear that Grow-Good connects to her own experience. In the teaser, she reflects on how her feelings about her hair have changed over time.

“When I was younger, I really used to hate my hair. Now that I'm older, I grew to love it, appreciate it… It's really a part of me,” she says.

That growth has been visible to fans. Over the years, many have asked her to share her hair routine, especially when she posts photos of her long, natural hair.

Loading TikTok...

From DIY Treatments to a Full Line

Cardi has previously shared some of the methods she uses at home. She has said that she rinses her hair with boiled onion water to add shine. She also makes homemade hair oils and avocado-based hair masks, which she uses on herself and her daughter Kulture.

While full details about Grow-Good have not been released, including how many products will be available, where they will be sold, or what the price range will be, the line is expected to launch this spring.

Fans Are Ready

The reaction online has been immediate. In the comments under her announcement, one follower wrote, “It's about damn time.” Another added, “Give me 100 bottles.” A third commented, “I will be first in line buying every product in this line!!!!”

With strong fan support and a clear personal connection to the project, Grow-Good is shaping up to be one of Cardi B’s most meaningful business ventures so far.

Kayla Morgan
