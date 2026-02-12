Get ready for Hot 96.9’s Ticket Takeover Code Word Contest — your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Kid Cudi, Pitbull, Ne-Yo, or A$AP Rocky!

Here’s how to win: Listen weekdays at approximately 8:05a, 10:05a, 12:05p, 3:05p, and 5:05p for the special code word. When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to score a pair of tickets to one of these huge shows coming to the Boston area.

Whether you’re vibing with Kid Cudi’s anthems, ready to dance all night with Pitbull, feeling the smooth sounds of Ne-Yo, or fired up to see A$AP Rocky, this contest gives you the power to choose your concert experience. Winning means you’ll be in the crowd, singing along, surrounded by that rush of energy that only comes from a live show.

Each of these artists brings something unique to the stage — from powerhouse performances to unforgettable hits. And there’s nothing like hearing your favorite songs live, surrounded by thousands of other fans who love the music just as much as you do.

It’s all happening this summer across some of New England’s best concert venues — and Hot 96.9 wants to get you in for free.

Why you’ll want to win:

Kid Cudi brings creativity and energy with a sound that connects across generations.

Pitbull turns every concert into a high-energy party packed with hit after hit.

Ne-Yo delivers smooth vocals and timeless R&B that sound even better live.

A$AP Rocky brings unmatched style, energy, and a stage presence that takes over the night.

Multiple chances to win every weekday — five code words, five opportunities.

Turn up Hot 96.9 all week and be ready when the code words drop.

Listen To Win your way into some of the hottest shows of the summer with Hot 96.9’s Ticket Takeover Code Word Contest!