Vanilla Ice’s 1990 Hit Returns to Billboard Top Three on TikTok and Winter Olympics Buzz

"Ice Ice Baby" from 1990 by Vanilla Ice is now enjoying a resurgence in popularity due to the exposure generated by the 2026 Winter Olympics. The event has brought winter fashion into the mainstream and has resulted in "Ice Ice Baby" rising to #3 on the Billboard rap chart. It's just further proof that this crossover rap classic is still as relevant today as when it was first released 36 years ago.

The renewed attention has been fueled by winter-season dynamics, a known amplifier for the track, and widespread social media activity. Fans have used the song across TikTok and other platforms in winter- and Olympic-themed content. Momentum has also intersected with ICE politics, with both supporters and critics using the song in posts and parodies referencing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Rob Van Winkle, known professionally as Vanilla Ice, said he was surprised by the surge. "I honestly had no idea. I could never imagine," Vanilla Ice shared during an interview at his home in Wellington.

Van Winkle described discovering the trend online. "I'm just sitting here scrolling through social media, TikTok," he said. "And it's one after another. 'Ice Ice Baby.' I get it. It works well with the Winter Olympics."

He stated that in winter, people instinctively want to listen to the song again because winter is cold and seasonal, which aligns perfectly with the song's name and its catchphrase. The combination of seasonal trends and anticipation surrounding the 2026 Winter Olympics has accelerated its chart momentum.

Vanilla Ice said he welcomes the renewed popularity. "I'll take anything that drives my songs. Whatever makes people laugh and have fun," Vanilla Ice said. "Because that's all they're doing is using it for little parodies and stuff like that."