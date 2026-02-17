Win Tickets To J. Cole!

Hot 96.9 is giving you the chance to win your way into one of the most anticipated concerts of the summer — J. Cole live at TD Garden on August 7!

This is your shot to see one of the most influential artists of his generation take over one of Boston’s biggest stages. Known for his powerful lyrics, unmatched energy, and genuine connection with fans, J. Cole’s live performances are a mix of emotion, rhythm, and pure passion. Whether it’s “No Role Modelz,” “Middle Child,” “Love Yourz,” or “Power Trip,” his music hits differently when you’re part of the crowd.

Winning these tickets means you’ll be there when the lights drop and the entire arena erupts — thousands of fans, all moving, vibing, and singing every word. It’s the kind of concert that defines a summer — the kind you talk about long after the night’s over.

And entering couldn’t be easier. Just enter your information below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see J. Cole live at TD Garden on August 7.

What to expect at the show:

A full-throttle performance featuring J. Cole’s biggest hits and new favorites.

Stunning visuals and production that make every moment unforgettable.

A packed house filled with fans who know every lyric and every beat.

The kind of energy only J. Cole can bring — real, raw, and powerful.

This is more than just another concert — it’s a night of music that moves you, inspires you, and reminds you why live shows are unbeatable.

So, whether you’ve been following J. Cole since The Warm Up or just fell in love with The Off-Season, this is your chance to see one of music’s most respected artists live in Boston.

Get your tickets here!